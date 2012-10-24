U.S. Treasuries prices choppy after Fed statement

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices seesawed on Wednesday after the Fed said it would continue buying mortgage-backed securities until the labor market improves substantially and expects to keep benchmark rates “exceptionally low” at least until mid-2015.

Prices for 10- and 30-year debt trimmed losses shortly after the announcement before returning to their levels before the Federal Reserve’s statement.

The 30-year bond last traded down 15/32 to yield 2.928 percent. The 10-year note traded off 3/32 to yield 1.770 percent.