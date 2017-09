NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed from earlier levels on Wednesday after the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes of its April policy meeting produced few fresh clues about the timing when it may consider raising interest rates.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 3/32 in price with a yield of 2.250 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday.