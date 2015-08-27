FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to 1-week highs after GDP data
August 27, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to 1-week highs after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier losses on Thursday with most yields rising to one-week highs after the government upgraded its reading on second-quarter economic growth more than economists had forecast.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.7 percent annual pace, faster than 2.3 percent rate reported last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a revised rate of 3.2 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 8/32 in price for a yield of 2.202 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Two-year Treasuries yield which rises with increased expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy, last stood at 0.707 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

