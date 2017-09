NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains, as stronger-than-expected data on domestic housing starts rekindled expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 9/32 in price for a yield of 2.262 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Monday.