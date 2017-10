NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses on Monday after data showed orders for durable goods rose a higher-than-expect 4.6 percent in December.

The 30-year bond was last trading down 16/32 to yield 3.160 percent. The benchmark 10-year note was last off 11/32 to yield 1.988 percent.