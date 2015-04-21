FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds flat amid worries about Greek banks
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds flat amid worries about Greek banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. bond market stabilizes after Monday's sell-off
    * ECB may reduce collateral value for Greek banks -Bloomberg
    * Trading volume light on scant U.S. data before Fed meeting

 (Update market action, adds new quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Tuesday, steadying after the prior day's
losses, as worries about Greek banks' access to cash were offset
by some traders reducing their bullish bond bets.
    Staff at the European Central Bank have prepared a plan to
reduce further the value it assigns to securities Greek banks
use to get emergency funding, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The
article propelled Greek yields to their highest levels in over
two years.  
    The report intensified anxiety about Greece and whether it
might exit the euro zone if it cannot reach a deal with its
creditors before it runs out of cash.
    Traders have worried Greece's departure will hurt the euro
and pose a drag on the global economy, though European
policymakers have downplayed such a move and its related risk to
a "Grexit."
    Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a European Union summit on
Thursday, a day ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers to assess progress made by Athens in its reform
pledges. 
    "The macro focus is back on Greece. There's some uncertainty
about currency valuation. There is an expected down trade on the
euro if Greece exits," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    In the currency market, the euro was down 0.3 percent
against the dollar at $1.0699 after hitting a near 1-1/2
week peak last week. 
    In late morning U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.893 percent,
down 0.4 basis point from late on Monday.
    The 30-year bond was up 6/32 in price, yielding
2.580 percent, up nearly 1 basis point. 
    The bond market briefly turned negative when a spurt of
selling emerged, analysts said.
    "In a thin market, a few sellers could give it a push," said
Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in
Chicago.
    Trading volume was light as investors moved to the sidelines
in the absence of major domestic data and in advance of the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, analysts said.
    



 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
