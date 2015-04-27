FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bonds prices flat; weak bid at 2-year sale
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bonds prices flat; weak bid at 2-year sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects name of Tannuzzo's firm to Columbia Threadneedle
Investments from Columbia Management)
    * Greek debt yields fall on Greek debt team reshuffle
    * Soft demand for $26 bln in 2-year fixed-rate notes
    * Dovish Fed stance seen keeping lid on yield rise

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Monday as news suggesting progress for Greece
to strike a deal with its lenders was offset by expectations the
Federal Reserve will signal its intention to keep interest rates
near zero.
    The U.S. bond market has been stuck in a tight trading range
since the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March, with
benchmark yields bouncing in a 0.21 percentage point range.
    "It feels directionless. No one is expecting the Fed to do
anything," said Gene Tannuzzo, portfolio manager at Columbia
Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis.
    Bond prices were weaker earlier Monday as traders reduced
their safe-haven holdings in Treasuries and German Bunds on a
drop in Greek debt yields following news that Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras reorganized his team that has been
negotiating with international lenders.
    The reshuffle was seen a move by Athens to obtain fresh
funds in exchange for domestic reforms before it runs out of
cash in June. 
    Bond prices had also fallen as investors made room for $26
billion of two-year notes, part of this week's $90 billion in
fixed-rate Treasuries.
    The two-year notes due in April 2017 fetched
a yield of 0.5400 percent, matching January's level, but data
showed investor purchase of the issue declined from the levels
in March. 
    The Treasury will sell $15 billion in two-year floating-rate
notes and $35 billion in five-year notes on
Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on
Wednesday.
    The initial price decline in bonds faded as traders were
reluctant to make big bets ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting
that begins on Tuesday. 
    Analysts expected no change in policy stance from the Fed as
recent domestic data have been weaker than forecast and a strong
dollar has crimped export activities. 
    Until the Fed signals it will raise rates, Greece's future
in the euro zone will be a key driver of U.S. yields.
    Greek 10-year yields fell over half a percentage
point to 12.06 percent, which was not far from near 2-1/2 year
peaks. 
    Lower peripheral euro zone yields led to modest selling in
low-risk U.S. and German government debt.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
2/32 in price for a yield of 1.924 percent, up 0.7 basis point
from Friday, while their German counterparts were
down 5 basis points in price for a yield of 0.16 percent, up a
tad from Friday.


    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
