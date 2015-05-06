TREASURIES-Prices pressured by bond markets sell off, Apple debt deal

* Yields near 2015 highs in global bond sell-off

* Treasuries compete with Apple, Shell deals

* Traders await U.S. jobs data

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a global slide in government bond markets that is pushing yields to 2015 peaks and competing corporate bond sales by Apple Inc and others.

Longer-maturity Treasuries declined the most, leaving yields on the 10-year Treasury at their highest since March 9. The 30-year Treasury yielded as much as 2.965 percent, highest since Dec. 8.

The sell-off in Treasuries, now nine sessions long, comes as price drops in European and other global debt markets have lifted government interest rates, in part because rebounding oil prices ease fears about deflation.

Germany’s 10-year yield hit a 2015 high just under 0.6 percent.

Treasuries losses were curbed by short-of-forecast reports on U.S. jobs and worker productivity that might discourage hikes in U.S. interest rates.

Private payrolls increased 169,000 last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed. That was the fewest since January 2014 and far below economists’ expectations for a gain of 200,000 jobs.

The Labor Department said separately that nonfarm productivity fell in the first quarter as harsh winter weather weighed on output, pushing labor-related production costs to rise at their quickest pace in a year.

“The weaker data today did not give the market much of a pop,” said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco. “The ADP number was quite disappointing, and the productivity number wasn’t great either. Treasuries just can’t get a foothold.”

Prices are likely to stay weak until at least Friday, when the government issues the closely watched U.S. monthly U.S. jobs report that traders hope will clarify the outlook for the U.S. economy and when the Federal Reserve will end near-zero interest rates, according to Rupert.

Treasuries on Wednesday were also under pressure from big sales of bonds by highly rated Apple and Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell.

Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, announced a new seven-part bond intended to help fund dividends and share buybacks as part of a $200 billion capital return program.

Shell announced a new, six-part trade in what would be its first appearance in the debt capital markets since 2013.

The 10-year note was last off 14/32 to yield 2.2268 percent. The 30-year was off 1-1/32 in price and yielding 2.9616 percent. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)