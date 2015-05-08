TREASURIES-Yields ease on Fed-timing bets, U.S. jobs data

* Treasuries rise for second day after losing streak

* Jobs data seen discouraging June rate hike by Fed (Adds prices, details)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, helped by mixed U.S. jobs data for April that fueled bets Federal Reserve policymakers will not begin hiking interest rates until late in 2015.

It was a second day of increases for Treasuries after an unusually long, eight-session losing streak, with most gains coming after the U.S. government reported as-expected jobs growth during April.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000, just below the 224,000 economists polled by Reuters had expected. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in April, near a seven-year low. Wage growth, a favored metric of Fed policymakers, was softer than expected.

The March report was revised to show a gain of 85,000 jobs instead of the 126,000 previously reported, suggesting weakness that was seen as discouraging rate hikes as early as June, analysts and traders said.

“We got ‘Goldilocks’ employment data that has given investors a little bit of comfort to put some exposures back on because it keeps the Fed away from liftoff a little longer,” said Guy Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

“The market is reading it that the Fed won’t raise rates in June,” said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.

Traders trimmed expectations to 51 percent from 61 percent that the first Fed rate hike will come in December 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Treasuries also benefited from the absence of big corporate bond deals such as ones by Apple Inc and others that early this week drove sales of Treasuries and a steadying in European yields, Haselmann said.

Yields on German 10-year Bunds, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were 6 basis points lower on the day at 0.54 percent, after rising to nearly 0.80 percent on Thursday. Last month the 10-year Bund yielded as little as a record-low 0.05 percent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up 9/32 to yield 2.1496 percent.

The 30-year bond, which earlier this week yielded more than 3 percent for the first time in 2015, was last yielding 2.9006 percent on a price increase of 4/32.