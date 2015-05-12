FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise to six-month highs as German debt rout extends
May 12, 2015

TREASURIES-Yields rise to six-month highs as German debt rout extends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields rise to six-month highs
    * German debt selloff seen leading U.S. bond weakness
    * U.S. to sell $64 bln new supply this week
    * Treasury will sell $24 bln three-year notes Tuesday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to
their highest levels in six months on Tuesday in line with a
continued selloff of German government bonds, and before the
U.S. government is due to sell $64 billion in new supply.
    German bond yields have spiked in recent weeks for reasons
that some attribute to optimism that inflation may have bottomed
in the euro region, with the move being exacerbated by investors
unwilling to enter the market until the selloff shows signs of
stabilizing.
    "It feels like market participants are unwilling to stand in
the way of the move," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
    New issuance is also weighing on the market. The Treasury is
due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $24
billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday. Corporate and other supply is also coming to
market.
    "The selloff in bunds and the need to accommodate this
week's refunding auction and some corporate supply, has been the
primary theme," Lyngen said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in
price to yield 2.31 percent, after earlier rising as high as
2.37 percent, the highest since Nov. 14. Thirty-year bonds
 dropped 17/32 in price to yield 3.07 percent, after
earlier increasing to 3.13 percent, the highest since Nov. 7.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 steepened to 147 basis points, the steepest since
Oct. 31.

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
