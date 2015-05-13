FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise on supply; demand strong for 10-yr auction
May 13, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise on supply; demand strong for 10-yr auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with auction, adds quotes, updates prices)
    * Treasury sells $24 bln 10-year notes to strong demand
    * Yields rise as corporate supply weighs
    * Treasury to sell $24 bln 30-yr bonds Thursday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended
higher on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Treasury saw
strong demand for a new $24 billion sale of 10-year notes, a
sign that higher yields are drawing some buyers back to the
market.
    The government sold the new notes at a yield of 2.237
percent, which was lower than what traders had expected. Dealers
bought the lowest share of the notes since July 2012, and the
second-lowest portion on record.
    "There is demand, particularly from the overseas investor,
and I think that's given some people comfort in terms of maybe
the market having based for now," said Dan Mulholland, head of
U.S. Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New York.
    Yields briefly fell after the strong auction, before
resuming their increase as new corporate supply and the
government's auction of $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday
weighed on the market.
    U.S. debt has posted losses in the past two weeks as German
government bonds sold off, which some attributed in part to
expectations that inflation in the euro region may increase.
Crowded positioning and a reticence by some buyers to enter the
market until it shows signs of stabilizing have contributed to
the rout.
    Treasury yield increases have persisted even as U.S.
economic data raises concerns that the economy is cooling, which
has pushed back expectations on when the Federal Reserve is
likely to begin raising interest rates.
    U.S. retail sales were flat in April as households cut back
on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items, the
latest sign the economy was struggling to rebound strongly after
barely growing in the first quarter. 
    "The underlying data wouldn't appear to be exactly something
the Fed would want to slow down," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in New Jersey.
    Higher yields may help Thursday's 30-year bond sale, though
demand for long bonds can be uneven.
    "Auctions this week probably bode well for the 30-year ...
with respect to the demand being there at higher yields," said
Credit Agricole's Mulholland. "The curve has steepened quite a
bit in the last few weeks, so that will be supportive."
    Thirty-year bond yields have increased to 3.07
percent from 2.60 percent two weeks ago. The yield curve between
five-year notes and 30-year bonds has steepened
to 150 bps, from 130 bps in the same time frame.

 (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
