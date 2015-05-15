TREASURIES-Yields fall as European bonds stabilize

* Treasuries boosted by European bond stability * Fed minutes, CPI in focus next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Friday as European government bonds stabilized and after the U.S. Treasury on Thursday completed three days of debt sales totalling $64 billion. Treasury yields have jumped in the past three weeks in line with a dramatic sell-off in German government debt, which has been roiled in part by a rapid unwind of bets placed on the European Central Bank's debt purchase program. Some investors expect that quantitative easing in the region will help boost growth and increase inflation, which will lead yields higher. "We're pretty much following the path of most other global bond markets, particularly Europe," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up in 8/32 price to yield 2.20 percent, down from 2.24 percent late on Thursday. Treasuries were also helped by the completion of this week's government refunding as well as a number of large corporate debt issues that had weighed on the market. Consumer price inflation data released next Friday will be a large focus for the market in the near term. Low inflation is seen as potentially complicating the ability of the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates, even as the jobs market improves. The Fed will also release minutes from its April meeting on Wednesday, which will be scrutinized for any new signs on when the U.S. central bank may make its first rate hike. Slowing economic growth in recent months has led many investors to push back their expectations of when the Fed will raise rates to September or December, from June previously. Hurley doesn't expect much new information in the Fed minutes. "We've had enough Fed speak in the interim that we know that the Fed wants to raise rates this year, right now it just comes down to the timing," she said. Data on Friday gave mixed signals about the strength of the economy. U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in April, weighed down by declines in mining and utilities output, pointing to a lack of momentum in the economy at the start of the second quarter. Manufacturing activity growth in New York State accelerated in May after weakening for three consecutive months, as the pace of new orders improved from a multi-year low, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed. (Editing by W Simon)