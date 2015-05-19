FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on housing data, corporate supply
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on housing data, corporate supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Upbeat U.S. housing data revive Fed rate hike expectations
    * Corporate supply adds selling pressure in Treasuries
    * U.S. bonds gain earlier on ECB hint on asset purchase

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Encouraging housing starts data
and a bulge of corporate bond supply knocked U.S. Treasuries
prices lower for a second day on Tuesday.
    Traders reduced their bond holdings on news that domestic
home builders broke ground at the fastest pace in nearly 7-1/2
years in April, which revived expectations the Federal Reserve
may increase interest rates later this year. 
 
    "This morning's market action was driven by a pretty good
housing starts number," said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. 
    A growing supply of corporate bonds added selling pressure
on Treasuries, propelling their yields closer to the 5-1/2 month
peaks seen last week.
    Investment-grade companies raised $18 billion in the debt
market on Monday with more on the way this week, according to
IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. 
    Earlier, the U.S. government debt market rose with gains in
European bonds after Benoit Coeure, a top European Central Bank
official, said it would pick up its bond purchases in May and
June due to slow market activity in July and August.
 
    The step-up in purchases for ECB's 1.1-trillion-euro
quantitative easing program that began in March came as Greece
and its creditors are still seeking terms for a deal that will
unlock more cash for the debt-laden nation. 
    The yield on German 10-year Bunds was down 2
basis points at 0.633 percent, while the yield on 10-year Greek
sovereign bonds retreated from a 2-1/2 week high to
11.18 percent. 
    In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
 were down 19/32 in price to yield 2.297 percent, up
7 basis points from late on Monday. 
    The 30-year bond was 1-12/32 points lower,
yielding 3.088 percent, up 7 basis points on the day.
    A week ago, 10-year and 30-year yields reached 5-1/2 month
peaks at 2.366 percent and 3.128 percent, respectively,
according to Reuters data.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.