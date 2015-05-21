FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on economic worries
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on economic worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Disappointing data raise doubts about U.S. economy
    * U.S. to sell $13 bln 10-year inflation bonds
    * Investors mull Fed rate hike timing after FOMC minutes
    * U.S. bond market to close early Friday, shut Monday

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields declined
on Thursday as a batch of disappointing economic reports revived
worries about the U.S. economy and prompted further questions
whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this
year.
    Weaker-than-expected data on existing home sales, the
manufacturing sector and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity
came a day after the central bank signaled a June rate hike is
doubtful following an anemic first-quarter. 
    Fed policy-makers expressed at their April 28-29 meeting
they would like to see further economic improvement to decide on
ending their near zero interest rate policy stand, according to
minutes released on Wednesday. 
    "The economic news is still soft in the second quarter,"
said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading for private
wealth management at Deutsche Bank Asset and Wealth Management
in New York.
    While most Wall Street economists forecast the Fed to raise
rates by year-end, many of them said the Fed may postpone such a
move until 2016 if more weak data comes to the surface.
    Treasuries yields declined further on an emergence of
month-end portfolio buying tied to an expected adjustment of a
widely-followed Treasuries market index that includes more
longer-dated issues, analysts said.
    In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
 were up 11/32 in price with a yield of 2.211
percent, down 4 basis points from late Wednesday.     
    The 30-year bond was up 28/32 in price, yielding
3.006 percent, down 4.5 basis points on the day. 
    U.S. bonds' tied to their European counterparts eased
somewhat as Bund and peripheral yields  
 edged up on 15 billion euros of sovereign debt
offered by France and Spain. 
    Selling pressure on Treasuries from the domestic corporate
bond sector also eased heading into a three-day U.S. holiday
weekend.
    More than $42 billion worth of investment grade corporate
bonds have been sold so far this week, putting May on pace as a
record month for issuance, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. 
    Less corporate supply might bolster interest in the $13
billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS) at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT),
analysts said.
    The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Friday, and stay shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday. 

 (Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.