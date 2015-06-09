FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise before 3-year auction
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise before 3-year auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. may sell 3-year notes at highest yield in 4 years
    * Corporate supply adds upward pressure on Treasuries yields
    * Concerns over Greece debt deal limits market selloff

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering near seven-month highs
ahead of a $14 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this
week's $58 billion in government debt supply.
    Investors' sales and dealers' hedging linked to an expected
hefty supply of corporate bonds this week exacerbated the rise
in Treasuries yields following last Friday's surprisingly strong
U.S. jobs report, analysts said.
    "The theme du jour is supply which is expected to accelerate
this week," said Ed Atkins, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Investment-grade companies raised $6.85 billion in the bond
market on Monday, roughly a quarter of the total supply that
might be sold this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. 
    The weakness in Treasuries was mitigated by some safe-haven
demand as Greece sought a deal with its creditors.
    On Tuesday, Athens submitted a new reform proposal, which
three European Union officials told Reuters was insufficient for
Greece to obtain more cash. 
    Traders fear Greece's struggle to meet its debt obligation
would portend its exit from the euro zone, a move that could
hurt global financial markets.
    In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasuries notes was 2.408 percent, up nearly 3
basis points from late on Monday. It hit 2.442 percent on
Friday, the highest since early October.
    The 30-year bond yield climbed 3 basis points to
3.137 percent. It was within striking distance of the
seven-month high of 3.1590 percent set on Friday.
    U.S. yields have risen since late April, largely in response
to a sharp selloff in German Bunds as pessimism
about Europe has lessened.
    The ten-year Bund yield was last at 0.912 percent, up 2
basis points on the day and 1.49 percentage points below its
U.S. counterpart which was little changed from Monday.
    In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the new
three-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.1210
percent, which would be the highest yield at a three-year
auction since April 2011.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
