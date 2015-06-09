TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise before 3-year auction

* U.S. may sell 3-year notes at highest yield in 4 years * Corporate supply adds upward pressure on Treasuries yields * Concerns over Greece debt deal limits market selloff By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering near seven-month highs ahead of a $14 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this week's $58 billion in government debt supply. Investors' sales and dealers' hedging linked to an expected hefty supply of corporate bonds this week exacerbated the rise in Treasuries yields following last Friday's surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, analysts said. "The theme du jour is supply which is expected to accelerate this week," said Ed Atkins, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Investment-grade companies raised $6.85 billion in the bond market on Monday, roughly a quarter of the total supply that might be sold this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The weakness in Treasuries was mitigated by some safe-haven demand as Greece sought a deal with its creditors. On Tuesday, Athens submitted a new reform proposal, which three European Union officials told Reuters was insufficient for Greece to obtain more cash. Traders fear Greece's struggle to meet its debt obligation would portend its exit from the euro zone, a move that could hurt global financial markets. In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was 2.408 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Monday. It hit 2.442 percent on Friday, the highest since early October. The 30-year bond yield climbed 3 basis points to 3.137 percent. It was within striking distance of the seven-month high of 3.1590 percent set on Friday. U.S. yields have risen since late April, largely in response to a sharp selloff in German Bunds as pessimism about Europe has lessened. The ten-year Bund yield was last at 0.912 percent, up 2 basis points on the day and 1.49 percentage points below its U.S. counterpart which was little changed from Monday. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the new three-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.1210 percent, which would be the highest yield at a three-year auction since April 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)