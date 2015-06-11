TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall from 7-month highs on Europe yields

* Treasuries market rebound with lower European yields * Shortcovering adds bids after U.S. retail sales data * U.S. 30-year bonds seen sold at highest yield since Sept By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday with benchmarks retreating from seven-month highs as lower European borrowing costs renewed appetite for U.S. government bonds following a two-day sell-off. Traders buying bonds to exit earlier bond bets also lowered Treasuries yields despite an in-line report on domestic retail sales, which showed a healthy 1.2 percent rise in May, suggesting the U.S. economy is regaining momentum from a winter lull. The bond market's rebound from its slump however will likely be limited, analysts say, in advance of a $13 billion sale of 30-year Treasuries bond at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). "Some people took the opportunity to close out of their short positions after the data," said Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. "The upside potential is limited." In early U.S. trading, the yield on 10-year Treasuries notes was down 2.7 basis points at 2.451 percent. Earlier, it touched 2.500 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data. U.S. yields remained in lock step with their European counterparts which fell from their recent peaks due to strong demand at several sovereign bond sales across the euro zone. Ten-year German Bund yield, a proxy on long-term European borrowing costs, was on track for its biggest one-day fall in three months. It was last down almost 9 basis points at 0.902 percent. Evidence of bond appetite overseas should bode well for domestic corporate and government debt slated for sale the rest of the week, analysts said. The U.S. Treasury Department will reopen a 30-year bond issue originally introduced in May by $13 billion. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the reopened 30-year supply to sell at a yield of 3.165 percent , which would be the highest yield at a 30-year auction since September. Companies planned to issue more investment-grade bonds the rest of the week after raising nearly $30 billion the past three days, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Meanwhile, there was no breakthrough in Greece's negotiation with its lenders on a deal to unlock more funds. Traders fear that the cash-strapped nation may default on a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund at the end of June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)