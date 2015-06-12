FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on Greece concerns
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on Greece concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Worries about a Greek defaults spur bids for bonds
    * Rise in producer prices, consumer sentiment brushed off
    * Choppy bond market raises doubts over Fed's rate hike

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday with longer-dated yields retreating further from
seven-month highs as concerns about a Greek default spurred
safety bids for U.S. government debt ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy meeting next week.
    The bond market rebounded for a second day as more
bargain-hunters emerged and traders exited their earlier bearish
bond bets, brushing off a 0.5 percent rise in U.S. producer
prices in May and stronger-than-expected readings on consumer
sentiment in early June.  
 
    There remained no progress in Greece's negotiations with its
lenders on a deal to avert default, a move that traders fear
might hasten the cash-strapped nation's exit from the euro zone
and cause problems for global financial markets.
    With Athens owing the International Monetary Fund a 1.6
billion euro payment at month's end, senior euro zone officials
have formally discussed a Greek default for the first time,
several of them told Reuters. 
    "Greece is the main thing. That's sending people for cover,"
said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
    Worries about Greece caused selling in European and U.S.
stocks and stoked appetite for low-risk Treasuries and German
Bunds, analysts said. 
    In late morning U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was down 4 basis points at 2.343
percent. It had reached 2.500 percent on Thursday, which was the
highest since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data.
    The 30-year bond yield was 5 basis points lower
at 3.054 percent after reaching a seven-month high of 3.227
percent.
    The bond market's rebound from its losses earlier this week
will likely be limited by expectations of more corporate bonds
hitting the market.
    Companies have sold over $36 billion in investment-grade
bonds this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
 
    Another week of volatile trading in Treasuries raised some
doubts about whether the Fed will telegraph intentions to raise
interest rates later this year.
    While recent data suggest the U.S. economy has woken from
its winter doldrums, rising U.S. yields have lifted rates on
mortgages and other longer-term consumer loans, which may cause
Fed officials to reconsider ending their near zero-rate policy.
 
    "There is a showdown on what the market thinks and what the
Fed wants to do," said Kevin Giddis, fixed income head at
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
    The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
