FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady on Greece worries
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady on Greece worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Worries about a Greek defaults spur bids for bonds
    * Greek official remark on debt deal pares earlier rise
    * Rise in producer prices, consumer sentiment brushed off
    * Choppy bond market raises doubts over Fed's rate hike

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices ended
little changed on Friday with longer-dated yields holding below
seven-month highs as concerns about a Greek default supported
safety demand for bonds ahead of a Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week.
    The bond market had attempted to extend Thursday's rally,
brushing off a 0.5 percent rise in U.S. producer prices in May
and stronger-than-expected readings on consumer sentiment in
early June. But early gains gradually faded. 
  
    There remained no progress in Greece's negotiations with its
lenders on a deal to avert default, a move that traders fear
would roil global financial markets.
    With Athens owing the International Monetary Fund a 1.6
billion-euro payment at month's end, senior euro zone officials
have formally discussed a Greek default for the first time,
several of them told Reuters. 
    "Greece is the main thing. That's sending people for cover,"
said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
    Worries about Greece caused selling in European and U.S.
stocks and stoked appetite for low-risk Treasuries and German
Bunds, analysts said.  
    A Greek official revived hopes by saying Athens aims to
clinch a deal by June 18, which led to some bond selling in
afternoon trading. 
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
was flat on the day at 2.381 percent after hitting a one-week
low of 2.334 percent. It had reached 2.500 percent on Thursday,
the highest since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data.
    The 30-year bond yield dipped 1 basis point to
3.095 percent after reaching a seven-month high of 3.227 percent
on Thursday.
    A further rebound in the bond market from losses earlier
this week will likely be limited by expectations of an increased
supply of corporate bonds. 
    Companies have sold over $36 billion in investment-grade
bonds this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
 
    Another week of volatile trading in Treasuries raised some
doubts about whether the Fed will telegraph intentions to raise
interest rates later this year at its rate-setting meeting next
Tuesday and Wednesday. 
    While recent data suggest the U.S. economy has woken from
its winter doldrums, rising U.S. yields have lifted rates on
mortgages and other longer-term consumer loans, which may cause
Fed officials to reconsider ending their near zero-rate policy.
 
    "There is a showdown on what the market thinks and what the
Fed wants to do," said Kevin Giddis, fixed income head at
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and Alan
Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.