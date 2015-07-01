TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slump on Greece, ADP jobs data

* Greece's Tsipras accepts some conditions for debt deal * U.S. companies hire most workers since December - ADP * Weak German five-year note sale spurs bond selling By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as hopes of a Greece debt deal pared safehaven bids for U.S. government bonds and a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. A poor five-year German Bobl note auction stoked selling in core European fixed-income, which spilled into the U.S. bond market, analysts said. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has told international lenders his government could accept their bailout offer if some terms were changed, but Germany said it could not negotiate while Greece was headed for a referendum on the aid-for-reforms deal on Sunday. These developments soothed some jitters that Greece would leave the euro zone, which traders fear would stress worldwide financial markets. "Until over the weekend with the Greek referendum, the market is refocused on the economy and the Bobl auction," said Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 25/32 in price to yield 2.424 percent, up 9.1 basis points from Tuesday's close. The 30-year bond fell 1-26/32 in price, yielding 3.200 percent up 9.5 basis points from Tuesday. Treasuries prices fell to session lows following payrolls processor ADP said U.S. companies added 237,000 jobs in June, the most since December and more than the 218,000 increase forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. Traders will receive later Wednesday on May construction spending; June vehicle sales from car makers and June manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management. Evidence the U.S. economy is rebounding from its first-quarter slowdown will likely reinforce the view the U.S. central bank may end its near zero interest rate policy as early as September, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)