TREASURIES-Disappointing jobs data lift U.S. bond prices

* Downward revisions in job increases, no wage growth in June raise concerns * Uncertainty over Greece's referendum spur bids for bonds * Futures suggest traders price out Fed rate hike in 2015 * Some analysts see Sept rate increase still in play (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as data showed a setback in labor market improvement in June, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest rate policy later this year. The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 223,000 workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase projected by economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its readings of April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported. Another bleak aspect of the latest payrolls report was the absence of growth in wages, which analysts say would disappoint the Fed which has counted on growing paychecks to help support consumer spending and its 2 percent inflation target. "The biggest disappointment was in wages. This set back the progress we had been seeing," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief investment strategist for fixed income at New York-based BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager. U.S. interest rates futures rose after the June payrolls report, suggesting traders priced out the chances of a Fed rate increase this year. On the other hand, some economists said the latest data were not so dismal. The Fed may still raise rates in September if momentum in the jobs market reaccelerates this summer. Meanwhile, traders who were worried about Greece's referendum on Sunday on bailout terms bought safehaven U.S. government debt ahead of a three-day weekend. U.S. financial markets will close on Friday to observe the Fourth of July holiday. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged voters to reject the deal in an effort to force lenders to loosen austerity terms, while Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday a 'no' vote would not strengthen Greece's negotiation stance to clinch a reform-for-cash deal. Investors hope the majority of Greek voters would vote 'yes' on Sunday as this would signal the country won't exit the euro zone. Traders fear Greece leaving the economic bloc and common currency would roil financial markets. In late morning U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 13/32 in price, erasing losses before the payrolls data. The 10-year yield was last 2.371 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond was up 17/32 in price after falling as much as a full point before the jobs report. The 30-year yield was last 3.167 percent, down 3 basis points from Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)