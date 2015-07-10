FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on hopes of Greece deal, Chinese stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, hitting their highest levels in a week, as hopes of a Greece debt deal and a second day of recovery in Chinese stock prices pared the safehaven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 16/32 in price, yielding 2.359 percent which was up nearly 6 basis points from late on Thursday. It touched a session peak of 2.374 percent earlier in Friday’s session.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing W Simon

