TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on hopes of Greece debt deal

* Chinese stock rebound improves appetite for risk

* U.S. yields reach one-week highs on less safety bids

* Heavy corporate supply also poses drag on Treasuries

* U.S. Fed Chair Yellen’s speech on U.S. economy on tap

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with yields hitting their highest in a week as hopes of a Greece debt deal and a second-day recovery of Chinese stock prices reduced the safehaven allure of U.S. government debt.

A wave of corporate bond supply and some nervousness in anticipation on what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen say about the U.S. economy and interest rates in a speech later Friday also sent benchmark yields higher, analysts said.

The standoff between Greece and its creditors, and the dramatic drop in the Chinese stock market until the past 48 hours had caused some traders to bet on a further slowing in the global economy, forcing the Fed to stick with its near zero rate policy into 2016.

“If the Greeks do get a deal and the Chinese stock market stop falling, the market will begin pricing a Fed rate hike back in play later this year,” said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices last traded down 20/32 in price for a yield of 2.377 percent, up 8 basis points from Thursday.

The 30-year bond traded more than 1 point lower with a 3.174 percent yield, up 7 basis points on the day.

It remains unclear whether Greece will clinch a reform-for-cash deal from international creditors, although the outlook improved after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras abruptly offered last-minute concessions in a bid to avert a financial meltdown for his debt-laden country.

Finance ministers of the 19-member eurozone bloc will decide on Saturday whether to recommend opening talks on a third bailout for Greece, which requested 53.3 billion euros ($59 billion) to cover its debt for three years.

Strong gains in Chinese equities for a second day after a barrage of emergency measures from Beijing calmed jitters about more stock losses worldwide and stoked selling in Treasuries, analysts said.

Competing supply from the private sector surfaced as a negative factor for Treasuries.

So far this week, investment-grade companies raised nearly $30 billion through sales of corporate bonds with analysts forecasting more issuance on the way, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Traders will monitor what Yellen say in her economic outlook to a local business group in Cleveland, Ohio at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). This speech will place before her semi-annual testimony before Congress next week.