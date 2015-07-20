TREASURIES-Yields rise on Bullard comments, expected corporate supply

* Fed’s Bullard says better than 50 pct chance of Sept. rate hike

* 3-, 2-year yields hit 2-1/2-week highs

* Expected corporate issuance hurts Treasuries prices

* Reduced Greece concerns weakens Treasuries demand (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels in over two weeks on Monday on hawkish comments from a top Federal Reserve official, while expected corporate issuance also reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox Business Network that there was a better than 50 percent chance that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates in September. Higher interest rates are expected to hurt Treasuries prices, especially those of shorter-dated notes.

Analysts said Bullard’s comments were closely watched since Fed officials are expected to remain silent in the days ahead of next week’s July 28-29 policy meeting, and because of the lower-than-usual amount of U.S. economic data due this week.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“In a light (data) week, when a Fed member speaks, there tends to be a little bit more focus,” said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

Analysts also said anticipated corporate supply put pressure on U.S. Treasuries prices as traders prepared to buy corporate bonds.

“Most people are expecting a fair amount of corporate supply this summer, as people try to lock in rates before a Federal Reserve rate hike,” said Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

He said companies were taking advantage of low interest rates by issuing debt before the Fed hikes rates, since their costs to bondholders would be higher if they were to issue debt after the Fed hikes.

Analysts said volumes were low in quiet summer trading, while reduced concerns over Greece’s economy dampened demand for safe-haven Treasuries. Greece reopened its banks and started the process of paying off billions of euros owed to international creditors on Monday.

U.S. three-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.088 percent, from a yield of 1.053 percent late Friday. U.S. two-year notes were last down 2/32 to yield 0.702 percent, from a yield of 0.670 percent late Friday.

Three- and two-year note yields earlier hit their highest levels since July 2 of 1.099 percent and 0.706 percent, respectively.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.372 percent, from a yield of 2.349 percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, which earlier hit a 1-1/2-week low of 3.066 percent, were last down 12/32 to yield 3.103 percent.