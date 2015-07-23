TREASURIES-Long yields fall to 2-week low on poor U.S. earnings

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds details on curve flattening)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long debt yields dropped to two-week lows on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors sought a safe haven from weak U.S. corporate earning and slumping commodities prices.

The gap between short- and long-term interest rates, mainly the spread between yields of 5-year notes and 30-year bonds, contracted to its narrowest since late April. The spread between U.S. 10-year and two-year notes shrank as well, to the lowest since early June.

The yield curve flattened as investors pushed yields on long-dated bonds lower and short-dated debt higher. Strategists said this weeks-long flattening trend reflected expectations of an impending rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Disappointing results from 3M and Caterpillar , weighed on U.S. stocks including yields on the long end of the curve.

“Today’s action was again dominated by poor earnings results from a variety of sectors,” said Kim Rupert, director of fixed income at Action Economics in san Francisco. “That gave Treasuries (prices) a lift.”

In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 14/32 in price to yield 2.271 percent, from a yield of 2.325 percent late Wednesday. Yields fell to a two-week trough of 2.268 percent.

U.S. 30-year yields were up more than a point to yield 2.973 percent, from 3.035 percent on Wednesday. Yields earlier dropped below 3 percent, the lowest since July 9.

“Prices on the long end are benefiting from diminished inflation expectations and we’re picking that up from the decline in oil and commodity prices,” said Action’s Rupert.

“And the TIPs auction wasn’t terribly strong suggesting there’s no real demand for inflation protection.”

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.491 percent, the highest since an auction in November.

The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year TIPS offered was 2.31, below 2.33 at the May auction and the lowest since a 10-year TIPS sale in September.

U.S. two-year note yields earlier rose to a five-week high of 0.727 percent, and was last flat in price to yield 0.698 percent. U.S. five-year notes, meanwhile, were up 5/32 in price to yield 1.634 percent, from Wednesday’s 1.673 percent.

Earlier in the session, better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims gave U.S. Treasury yields a boost, but the effect was short-lived.

Data showed that initial jobless claims declined 26,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 255,000, the lowest since November 1973. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)