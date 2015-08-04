TREASURIES-Prices dip on greater calm, uncertainty ahead of U.S. jobs data

* 10-, 30-year yields edge higher from over two-month lows

* Stability in China shares, oil prices reduces safety bids

* Anticipation ahead of U.S. jobs report keeps trading muted

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday after greater price stability in Chinese shares and oil reduced safe-haven bids, while uncertainty ahead of Friday’s U.S. monthly jobs report limited trading activity.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, which move inversely to prices, edged higher after hitting their lowest levels in over two months on Monday.

A rebound in Chinese shares soothed concerns over a recent plunge in the country’s stock market, while a recovery in oil from a six-month low also alleviated concerns.

“There isn’t as much of a safe-haven bid,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Analysts said trading volumes were light, with traders seeing little reason to fuel Monday’s rally in Treasuries prices, which was partly in response to weak U.S. manufacturing data and a muted inflation outlook.

Tuesday’s rebound in oil prices contributed to the weakness in Treasuries prices since higher oil prices tend to indicate higher inflation, which hurts demand for longer-dated Treasuries since it erodes the value of interest payouts, analysts said.

Trading activity was limited as traders refrained from making major bets ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July, which traders expect will influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline for hiking interest rates.

Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 223,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters poll.

The U.S. economy and job market continue to strengthen, the Fed said last week, leaving the door open for a possible interest rate hike when central bank policymakers next meet in September. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which move inversely to yields.

“The jobs report - this one and the next one - will be looked over very closely,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Current trading may be “the quiet before the storm,” he said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent, from a yield of 2.15 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.87 percent, from a yield of 2.86 percent late Monday.

Three-year notes were last down 2/32 to yield 1 percent, from a yield of 0.97 percent late Monday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)