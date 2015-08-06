TREASURIES-Prices gain on position-squaring ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Traders prepare for U.S. July non-farm payrolls data

* Oil price decline boosts 30-year Treasury prices

* U.S. equities weakness fuels safe-haven bids (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as cautious traders squared positions ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and reduced inflation fears spurred buying of longer-dated issues.

The U.S. government is scheduled to release its July non-farm payrolls report on Friday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting it to show employers added 223,000 jobs last month.

The data is expected to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, possibly coming as early as September. Bond prices generally fall when interest rates rise.

“It’s position-squaring,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. “There’s no one taking serious bets here for non- farm payrolls.”

Analysts said a dip in oil prices to multi-month lows also boosted 30-year Treasury prices. Declining oil prices suggest lower inflation, which benefits longer-dated Treasuries prices since it preserves the value of interest payouts.

“The TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) market is very skeptical on whether the Fed will reach its 2 percent inflation target well into the future,” said Shyam Rajan, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

He said the 30-year inflation breakeven rate, currently at about 1.83 percent, suggested that inflation was running well below the central bank’s target. The 30-year inflation breakeven rate is the yield difference between 30-year TIPS and regular 30-year Treasury bonds.

Weakness on U.S. stock markets also fueled some safe-haven bids for Treasuries, analysts said. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.75 percent.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up 25/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent compared with a yield of 2.94 percent late on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, compared with a yield of 2.27 percent on Wednesday.

Three-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.06 percent, down from a yield of 1.08 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)