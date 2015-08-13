TREASURIES-U.S. bonds droop on yuan assurances, Fed rate prospects

* China moves to calm shaken markets

* U.S. retail sales data seen encouraging Fed rate hike

* Government auctions $16 billion of 30-year bonds (Adds late prices, 30-year auction details)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as global markets steadied on Chinese reassurances there was no reason for the yuan to drop further and on strong U.S. retail sales data that lifted expectations policymakers will soon raise interest rates.

As the yuan slid for a third day, the People’s Bank of China said a strong economic environment, a sustained trade surplus, sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange reserves provided “strong support” for the exchange rate.

China’s move to devalue the yuan on Tuesday by pushing its official guidance rate down 2 percent shook global markets and super-charged demand for Treasuries and other safe-haven assets.

Markets on Thursday perked up, with European stocks rising and the MSCI world equity index increasing nearly 1 point, or 0.25 percent, to 420.83. Wall Street stocks, which often move inversely to Treasuries, were mostly higher.

As investors shifted to riskier holdings, yields on German Bunds and other top-quality government bonds rose. German 10-year bond yields were 4 basis points higher at 0.64 percent .

Yields on the comparable 10-year U.S. Treasury were last up 6 basis points at 2.187 percent, reflecting a drop in price of 15/32.

The 30-year Treasury was off 25/32 in price and yielding 2.8573 percent after a government auction of $16 billion of 30-year bonds.

The five-year Treasury, a maturity especially sensitive to Federal Reserve interest rate policy shifts, was last down 10/32 in price and yielding 1.5691 percent as bets rose on a September rate increase.

Treasury yields also got lift from a government report that retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July. The data depicted solid U.S economic momentum and bolstered expectations of a Fed rate hike as early as next month.

In the final leg of a $64 billion quarterly refunding, the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds to average demand, Treasury data showed. The Treasury paid a 2.88 percent yield, the lowest in four auctions and below the 3.084 percent yield realized in July.

The Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $24 billion in 10-year notes to weak demand, resulting in it paying a higher yield to investors than the market expected. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)