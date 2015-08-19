TREASURIES-Yields rise before Fed policy meeting minutes

* Yields rise, Fed policy meeting minutes due * Consumer prices rise in July By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors waited for the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, which will be evaluated for new signs that the U.S. central bank is likely to begin raising interest rates in September. Many investors and economists see the Fed as most likely to start the rates "liftoff" next month as unemployment falls below its targets. Low inflation and still moderate growth, however, are seen holding the Fed back from aggressive rate hikes. "I'm not sure what we're really going to glean from them today, everyone's hoping for some type of clue," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "The market's trading like we're trying to reprice in higher yields." Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, up from 2.18 percent earlier on Wednesday. Following their two-day policy meeting in July, Fed officials said they felt the U.S. economy had overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was "expanding moderately" despite a downturn in the energy sector and headwinds from overseas. The U.S. economy and job market continue to strengthen, the Fed said. Yields fluctuated on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose in July, though the monthly increase came in below expectations. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1 percent last month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth straight monthly increase. In the 12-months through July, the CPI climbed 0.2 percent. It was the second straight month in which the annual CPI increased after plunging crude oil prices pushed it into negative territory in January. (Editing by Paul Simao)