TREASURIES-Bonds prices gain on safety buying as stocks slump

(Recasts with stock market fall, adds quote, updates prices) * Bonds gain as stock markets tumble * Traders reduce bets on September rate hike * Treasury to sell $90 bln new debt next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as rattled investors fled tumbling stock markets for the safety of U.S. bonds, and as traders reduced bets that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in September. U.S. stocks slumped more than 2 percent on fears of a China-led global slowdown after grim data overnight. Short-term interest rates in the over-the-counter market also fell, implying traders further scaled back bets the Federal Reserve would end its near zero interest rate policy next month. Bonds have rallied since the minutes of the Fed's July meeting, released on Wednesday, disappointed traders, who were looking for a clear signal on the likelihood of a September rate hike. "Today is all about what's going on in China and that's spilled over into equity confidence. What people are trying to figure out is whether this volatility will actually stay the Fed's hand," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last yielded 2.06 percent, down from 2.08 percent late on Thursday and 2.20 percent a week ago. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC on Friday that he disagrees with markets' outlook on global growth and that he still supports a rate increase. Investors will closely evaluate a speech by Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer at Jackson Hole on Aug. 29 for clues on a rate increase in September. The employment report for August, to be released next month, will also be crucial. "The September rate hike is still possible, but you're not going to get a better feel on that until you see the employment report," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Concerns about global growth come as data shows that U.S. growth is still strong. A preliminary reading of second-quarter gross domestic product next Thursday is expected to show growth of 3.2 percent, according to the median of 54 economists polled by Reuters. Large index extensions heading into month-end may help support bonds next week even as the Treasury sells $90 billion in new coupon-bearing debt, including $26 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)