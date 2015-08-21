FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds prices gain on safety buying as stocks slump
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds prices gain on safety buying as stocks slump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with stock market fall, adds quote, updates prices)
    * Bonds gain as stock markets tumble
    * Traders reduce bets on September rate hike
    * Treasury to sell $90 bln new debt next week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday as rattled investors fled tumbling stock markets for
the safety of U.S. bonds, and as traders reduced bets that the
Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in September.
    U.S. stocks slumped more than 2 percent on fears of a
China-led global slowdown after grim data overnight.
 
    Short-term interest rates in the over-the-counter market
also fell, implying traders further scaled back bets the Federal
Reserve would end its near zero interest rate policy next month.
 
    Bonds have rallied since the minutes of the Fed's July
meeting, released on Wednesday, disappointed traders, who were
looking for a clear signal on the likelihood of a September rate
hike.
    "Today is all about what's going on in China and that's
spilled over into equity confidence. What people are trying to
figure out is whether this volatility will actually stay the
Fed's hand," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last
yielded 2.06 percent, down from 2.08 percent late on Thursday
and 2.20 percent a week ago.
    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC on Friday
that he disagrees with markets' outlook on global growth and
that he still supports a rate increase.
    Investors will closely evaluate a speech by Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer at Jackson Hole on Aug. 29 for clues on a rate
increase in September.
    The employment report for August, to be released next month,
will also be crucial.
    "The September rate hike is still possible, but you're not
going to get a better feel on that until you see the employment
report," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at
Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
    Concerns about global growth come as data shows that U.S.
growth is still strong.
    A preliminary reading of second-quarter gross domestic
product next Thursday is expected to show growth of 3.2 percent,
according to the median of 54 economists polled by Reuters.
    Large index extensions heading into month-end may help
support bonds next week even as the Treasury sells $90 billion
in new coupon-bearing debt, including $26 billion in two-year
notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in
seven-year notes.

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
