TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip on stock gains, GDP data

* U.S. Q2 GDP revised up more than expected * U.S. yields rise to one-week highs before retreating * U.S. sells $29 bln 7-year notes to moderate demand * Fed's George backs 'wait and see' approach on rate hikes (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were modestly lower on Thursday, as a rally on Wall Street and a surprisingly large upward revision on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter revived some bets the Federal Reserve would raise rates by year-end. Lingering doubts about the U.S. expansion due to worries about China's economy and its stock market limited the rise in U.S. yields, which had reached one-week highs, analysts said. The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.7 percent annual pace in the quarter ended in June, faster than the 2.3 percent rate reported last month and beating the 3.2 percent rate forecast by economists Reuters polled. The housing sector remained an encouraging sector as private data showed pending home sales grew 0.5 percent in July, albeit more slowly than expected. "The market is moving on good economic data and higher stock prices. We have retraced the whole move since last week's global market sell-off," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. In another choppy session, the bond market turned flat, paring early losses as major U.S. stock indexes halved their initial gains before retesting session highs shortly ahead of the market close. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 4/32 in price to yield 2.179 percent, up more than 1 basis point from Wednesday, while two-year notes fell 1/32 to yield 0.688 percent, up 2 basis points on the day. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic U.S. GDP reut.rs/1PSLq9T ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FED MAY WAIT On Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate hike "seems less compelling to me than it was a few weeks ago" due to recent global market turbulence. On the heels of Dudley's comments, Kansas City Fed chief Esther George told Fox Business Network on Thursday the Fed should take a "wait and see" approach on hiking rates, while a top Chinese central bank official told Reuters the U.S. central bank would harm the global economy if it were to raise rates prematurely. Overnight indexed swap rates implied traders still see a modest 28 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates in September. They suggested traders see a 65 percent likelihood of a December rate increase. On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to average demand following back-to-back disappointing auctions earlier this week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)