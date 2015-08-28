TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on stock losses, month-end buying

* U.S. yields scale back from one-week highs * Fed's Bullard: market turmoil should not delay rate hike * Data support notion of modest U.S. growth, low inflation * Doubts about China persist despite stabilization By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from a one-week peak as losses on Wall Street revived some safe-haven buying for government debt. Investors' purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet with expected month-end changes to their portfolio benchmarks also propelled bond prices higher following a market selloff earlier this week, analysts said. "We are heading into the month-end mentality. The index buyers want to get it over with before the weekend," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. Several top Federal Reserve officials expressed their views on whether the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates in the wake of the global market turmoil that traders fear could slow business activities around the world. But the comments were not compelling enough for traders to alter the view that a rate increase at the next Fed policy in three weeks is unlikely. In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.136 percent, down 2 basis points from Thursday, while the 30-year bond was up 14/32 in price, yielding 2.879 percent, down 2 basis points from Thursday. Major U.S. stock indexes were modestly lower after a two-day rally. Friday's data on U.S. consumer spending and sentiment reinforced the notion that the domestic economy, while expanding, is not accelerating enough to lift inflation from its muted level, analysts said. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Reuters on Friday that recent market turmoil should not delay the Fed from raising U.S. interest rates at least once. Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester told the Wall Street Journal she hasn't changed her view that the United States was ready for a modest hike. On the other hand, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told CNBC television he doesn't see a case for an increase this year. Fed policymakers and other central bankers are attending an annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders were awaiting a speech from Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Saturday for clues on whether the Fed may end its near-zero interest rate policy in September. Moreover, doubts remained on whether the recovery in global equity prices, particularly in China, from their dramatic drop since China's surprise devaluation of the yuan will be sustained. "There's skepticism that the stabilization in the Chinese stock market will be long-lasting," said Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)