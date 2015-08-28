TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip as Fed's Fischer keeps door open for rate hike

* Most U.S. yields rise to one-week highs, 30-year yield firm * Fed's Fischer: doesn't need overwhelming case for rate hike * Data support notion of modest U.S. growth, low inflation * Doubts about China persist despite stabilization (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, with benchmark yields hitting one-week highs as the Federal Reserve's No. 2 official suggested a September rate increase remained a possibility in the wake of the global market turbulence earlier this week. "We're still watching how it unfolds. So I wouldn't want to go ahead and decide right now what the case is: more compelling, less compelling, etcetera," Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told CNBC television on Friday when asked about the prospect of a September rate hike. Fischer's remarks came a day before his speech on inflation at an annual central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "Keeping the door open for September is significant. Is it a lock? No," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Fischer's view caused the bond market to wipe out its earlier gains tied to losses on Wall Street. It also prompted some fund managers to halt purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet with expected month-end changes to their portfolio benchmarks. Other top Fed officials also expressed their views on whether the U.S. central bank should raise rates. Overnight indexed swap rates implied traders now see a 35 percent chance the Fed would raise rates in September and a 77 percent chance for a December rate increase. Early this week, the rates implied chances of a September hike at about 22 percent and a December increase of 50 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.179 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday, while two-year notes were down 2/32 in price, yielding 0.720 percent, up over 3 basis points. The 30-year bond held steady with a yield of 2.902 percent as traders bet long-dated issues will fare better than shorter-dated issues if the Fed raises rates soon. Bond market's weakness was limited by a drop in U.S. stock prices. The S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent after a two-day rally. Friday's data on U.S. consumer spending and sentiment reinforced the notion that the domestic economy was not accelerating enough to lift inflation from its muted level, analysts said. Doubts remained on whether global equity prices, particularly in China, will sustain their recovery from the dramatic drop since China's surprise devaluation of the yuan. "There's skepticism that the stabilization in the Chinese stock market will be long-lasting," said Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)