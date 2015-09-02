TREASURIES-Prices slip on relief from supportive China measures

* China moves to steady its markets reduce fears

* Nonfarm productivity rose in second quarter

* Greater risk appetite weighs on Treasuries prices

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday after China’s latest efforts to steady its financial markets soothed concerns about the health of the world’s second-biggest economy and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Chinese brokerages stepped up to buy shares on Wednesday, answering government calls to support the stock market and calm jittery investors. The move helped U.S. stocks rebound from Tuesday’s steep losses.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit a session high of 2.964 percent, just below Monday’s one-month high yield of 2.965 percent.

“China has all hands on board and they are going to take any policy actions they need to do to stimulate their economy,” said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. “There is less of a flight from risk into safe-haven assets.”

Data showing U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at its strongest pace in 1-1/2 years in the second quarter, keeping wage inflation subdued for now, also contributed to weakness in Treasuries prices.

Analysts said continuing caution ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August, however, capped losses in Treasuries prices.

Economists expect that U.S. employers added 220,000 jobs in August, up from 215,000 in July, according to a Reuters poll.

Data on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 190,000 last month. While that was below expectations of a gain of 201,000 jobs, it was a step-up from the 177,000 in July.

“People are waiting for Friday,” Shipley said, adding that the data would be crucial to the Federal Reserve’s decision on whether to hike rates at the its September meeting.

The rebound in U.S. shares contributed to the modest weakness in U.S. Treasuries prices. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was up 0.6 percent.

“A lot of the movement is, I just think, more of a risk-on feeling,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent from 2.17 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last off 11/32 to yield 2.95 percent from 2.93 percent late Tuesday.

Two-year notes were down slightly to yield 0.72 percent, roughly unchanged from their yield late on Tuesday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)