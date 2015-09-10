TREASURIES-Yields edge higher before 30-year bond auction

* Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds * Next week's Fed meeting in focus * Heavy corporate bond supply expected to continue By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday before the government is due to sell new 30-year debt and as investors grappled with whether the Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising interest rates next week. The Treasury will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds, the final sale of $58 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. Uncertainty over a potential rate hike may reduce demand for the bonds, although the government saw solid demand for a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $24 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday. "There's a lot more uncertainty going into this meeting than there has been going into any Fed meeting over the years," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, up from 2.18 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bond prices dropped 13/32 in price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.94 percent. Investors are divided over whether the Fed is likely to raise rates for the first time in almost a decade next week, but market prices indicate declining anticipation that a hike is imminent. Expectations that the U.S. central bank will act have fallen since the Fed gave no strong indication in the minutes of its July meeting that a September rate increase was likely, and on concerns about rising stock volatility and weakening global growth. Heavy issuance of corporate debt has also weighed on the market this week, with large sales expected to continue after $26.8 billion in investment-grade deals priced on Wednesday. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting a moderation in job growth in August was an aberration. U.S. import prices in August recorded their biggest drop in seven months as the cost of petroleum and a range of goods fell, indicating that a strong dollar and soft global demand continued to put downward pressure on imported inflation. (Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)