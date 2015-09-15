TREASURIES-Yields shoot higher in thin trading ahead of Fed meeting

* Bund yield rise triggers rise in Treasury yields

* Thin trading volumes exacerbate U.S. yield rise

* Thursday Fed decision eyed (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in over four years on Tuesday and long-dated yields hit their highest in nearly two months after a rise in German Bund yields triggered a jump higher in U.S. yields in thin trading volumes.

Analysts said that a rise in German Bund yields triggered a greater rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which had earlier risen on the back of data showing upwardly revised U.S. retail sales for July. Yields move inversely to prices.

They said the Bund yield rise could have triggered such a dramatic move higher in Treasury yields in part given thin trading volumes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement Thursday.

“What set it off early on were Bunds,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “Then the market got away from itself in thin volume trading.”

German 10-year Bund yields hit their highest in nearly two weeks at 0.75 percent.

By comparison, U.S. two-year note yields hit 0.82 percent, their highest since April 2011, while 30-year yields hit 3.07 percent, their highest in nearly eight weeks. Benchmark 10-year notes hit 2.29 percent, their highest in nearly six weeks.

Analysts have said that traders were reluctant to change their views on whether the Fed will hike rates for the first time since 2006 on Thursday. That reluctance has resulted in thin Treasury trading volumes.

“What you are seeing is thin volumes as a solid portion of the market is awaiting the outcome of the Fed meeting,” said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at UBS in New York.

Interest rate futures implied traders see about a one-in-four chance the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will raise rates this week, although they still reckon the Fed will raise borrowing costs by year-end.

U.S. two-year Treasury notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 0.81 percent, from a yield of 0.73 percent late Monday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 28/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, from a yield of 2.18 percent late Monday.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 2-3/32 in price to yield 3.06 percent, from a yield of 2.95 percent late Monday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended up 1.3 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)