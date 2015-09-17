TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed leaves rates unchanged

* Fed leaves rates unchanged after policy meeting

* Two-year yield hits nearly two-week low

* 3-,5-year yields hit over one-week lows (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday, with two-year note yields hitting their lowest level in nearly two weeks, after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged after its two-day policy meeting.

U.S. short- and long-dated yields fell after the Fed kept rates unchanged in a nod to concerns about a weak world economy, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.

Fresh economic projections showed 13 of 17 Fed policymakers still foresee raising rates at least once in 2015, down from 15 at the last meeting in June. Four policymakers now believe rates should not be raised until at least 2016, compared to two who felt that way in June.

Market participants were watching the statement closely to see if the Fed would hike rates for the first time since 2006. U.S. two-year yields hit 0.69 percent, marking a nearly two-week low. Five- and three-year yields hit over one-week lows of 1.48 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.

“There’s relief (in the bond market) that there’s less pressure for hikes this year,” said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-7/32 in price to yield 3.03 percent, from a yield of 3.09 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 27/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, from a yield of 2.30 percent late Wednesday.

Two-year notes were last up 6/32 in price at 0.70 percent, from a yield of 0.81 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Grant McCool)