TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after Fed's Lockhart remarks
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after Fed's Lockhart remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses in early afternoon trading on Monday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said he still expects the U.S. central bank to raise rates later this year.

He said he supported the Fed’s decision last week to leave policy rates near zero in the wake of this summer’s global market volatility.

Lockhart is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-setting group, this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 20/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.205 percent, up 7 basis points from late on Friday, while two-year notes were down 2/32 in price, yielding 0.714 percent, up over 3 basis points from Friday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
