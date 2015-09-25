TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on Yellen comments; GDP growth backs Fed hike

* U.S. two-year yield hits one-week high

* Fed’s Yellen sees U.S. rate increase later this year

* U.S. 2nd-quarter GDP upgrade supports rate-hike view

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen revived expectations of an interest rate increase by year-end and data showed the U.S. economy grew more than previously estimated in the second quarter.

Treasuries prices fell amid a rebound in the U.S. equity market after Yellen said, late Thursday, the U.S. central bank will likely begin raising rates by year end.

Traders and analysts were watching Yellen’s statement closely to see if she would provide clarity about when the Fed intends to begin raising rates after the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee decided to leave rates unchanged a week ago, causing uncertainty in bond and equity markets.

“Yellen gave the market some clarity and markets seem to have been inspired by her speech,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 3.9 percent annual pace between April and June, faster than the 3.7 percent pace reported last month. The data supports the case that the U.S. economy may be gaining enough strength to withstand a rate increase.

The yield on two-year Treasuries notes rose to its highest in a week at 0.743 percent, and the 30-year Treasuries bond fell over a point in price as equities rallied, paring the safe-haven bids for bonds seen earlier this week.

An emissions scandal at German automaker Volkswagen , falling European equities and continued anxiety about emerging markets and the global economy weighed on equities for much of the week, increasing interest in safer U.S. Treasuries.

In early U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were down 15/32 in price for a yield of 2.175 percent, up 5.5 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond was down 1-8/32 in price to yield 2.969 percent, up 6 basis points.

Wall Street shares rose, with the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by James Dalgleish)