TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally on stock losses, economic worries

* U.S. 10-year yield falls to four-week lows

* Mixed U.S. data suggests modest U.S. growth

* U.S. Treasury to sell $29 bln 7-year notes

* Fed’s Yellen to speak on inflation at 5 p.m. ET

By Richard Leong and Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting four-week lows, as losses on Wall Street and anxiety over a weakening global economy rekindled demand for lower-risk government debt.

The bond market rally came in advance of a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes and an impending speech on inflation by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at 5:00 p.m. ET (2100 GMT). Traders await her remarks to see whether they may contain clues on the timing of a Fed rate increase.

“The market is trading on global sentiment at the moment and waiting for Yellen’s remarks,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Bets mounted that the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising rates in 2015 as the latest domestic data on new home sales, durables goods orders and jobless claims suggested the U.S. economy, while expanding at a decent clip, may be knocked off track if China and emerging economies slow further.

Interest rate futures implied traders see only a 35 percent chance of the Fed raising rates by year-end, unchanged from Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

This outlook on Fed policy has taken hold even after several top Fed officials this week have suggested a rate hike in 2015 remains on the table.

In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 16/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.088 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched 2.082 percent, the lowest level since Aug. 26.

The 30-year bond was up 1-11/32 to yield 2.873 percent, down 7 basis points on the day. The 30-year yield hit 2.867 percent, the lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks.

Wall Street shares fell sharply, with the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index down 1.4 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)