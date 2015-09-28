FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices rise as stocks fall, global growth concerns weigh
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices rise as stocks fall, global growth concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bonds gains as stocks, commodities fall
    * Fears about global growth spur safety buying
    * NY Fed's Dudley sees rate increase likely this year

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday as concerns about the economic health of China and other
big emerging markets hurt risk sentiment and increased demand
for safe-haven U.S. bonds.
    An 8.8 percent drop in Chinese industrial firms' profits and
a 30 percent plunge in miner Glencore's London-traded
stocks triggered the latest round of jitters, sending
copper, back below $5,000 a ton. 
    "People are pretty much reacting to equities and
commodities, that's the driving force at the moment," said Mary
Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A.
Davidson in Seattle.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 2.13 percent, down from 2.17 percent late Friday.
    Yields rose modestly from their session lows on Monday after
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he
expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates this year.
    Dudley said he was confident that weak global economic
conditions and the strong U.S. dollar would not permanently hold
down inflation in the U.S., or dislodge people's expectations
about the path of price increases. 
    The next major focus for the market will be Friday's
employment report for September. 

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

