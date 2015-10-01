TREASURIES-Bond prices rise ahead of U.S. jobs report

* Weakest U.S. ISM factory index since May 2013 raises concerns

* Benchmark yields fall to lowest since late August

* Apple-led losses on Wall Street add bids for bonds (Adds quote, updates market action)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in over five weeks as a further deceleration in U.S. manufacturing stoked investor worries in advance of Friday’s U.S. payrolls report.

A fizzle of initial gains on Wall Street due to a sell-off in Apple also fed safehaven demand for Treasuries.

U.S. bond yields fell to session lows after data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed its index of national factory activity fell more than expected to 50.2 in September, its lowest since May 2013. A reading above 50 means the sector expanded.

The latest snapshot of the factory sector supported the view some traders have the Federal Reserve policy-makers might not raise rates later this year.

“If they are waiting for the data, I honestly don’t think that they will get enough of it in 2015 to justify raising rates,” said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

The U.S. Labor Department’ will release the September non-farm payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Economists expect the report to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according to a Reuters poll.

Analysts have said the September jobs report will be crucial to the central bank’s decision on when to increase interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, after its policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), decided against raising rates in September, citing concerns about global risks and volatility.

Since that meeting, several top Fed policymakers including Chair Janet Yellen have said the Fed would raise rates by the end of the year if the economy continues to improve. Analysts said the jobs report would be a key indication of the health of the economy.

“Everyone is making sure they are squared away because if the report is good, it’ll keep December on the table for a rate hike, but if it’s not, it will push the move into next year,” said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Ten-year Treasuries notes were up 8/32 in price to yield 2.031 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Wednesday. Ten-year yield earlier hit 2.009 percent which was its lowest level since Aug. 25.

The 30-year bond was up 21/32 in price with a yield of 2.845 percent, down 3 basis points on the day. The 30-year yield touched 2.819 percent, the lowest in more than five weeks.