FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES -U.S. bond prices jump after disappointing jobs report
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES -U.S. bond prices jump after disappointing jobs report

Tariro Mzezewa

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in 5-1/2 weeks as a weak jobs report for September reduced economists’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Employers hired 142,000 people last month, far below the 203,000 forecasters expected and August numbers were revised lower to show only 136,000 jobs were added in August, the U.S. Labor Department said.

“The U.S. economy has been the one shining star globally and the report creates doubts on that front,” said Priya Misra, head of global rate strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark ten-year Treasuries notes were up more than 1 point in price to yield 1.918 percent, down 12 basis points from late Thursday.

The 30-year bond was up almost 2 points in price with a yield of 2.758 percent, down 9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.