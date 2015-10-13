TREASURIES-Prices rise on growth fears, bets on later Fed rate hike

(Updates prices, adds comments)

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday on concerns over global growth after data showed China’s imports plunged in September, while continued expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate liftoff next year rather than in 2015 also supported prices.

Imports in China, the world’s second biggest economy, fell 20 percent last month, leaving economists divided over whether the country’s ailing trade sector is showing signs of turning around and reigniting concerns over global growth.

“Today is just an example of risk off,” said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. “We’re just slaves to the data around the globe.” He noted the Chinese imports data was a key driver of demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Yields held above session lows hit on Oct. 8, when minutes of the Fed’s September meeting were released and showed the U.S. central bank’s policymaking committee was unsettled by signs of turmoil abroad but didn’t think this had “materially altered” the outlook for the economy.

Rates futures suggested traders anticipate the first Fed rate increase since 2006 would occur at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March 2016 at the earliest.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s comments on Monday defending a go-slow approach reinforced expectations for a later rate hike, analysts said. The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.

Analysts said weakness in oil prices also signaled lower inflation.

Expectations that inflation would remain below the Fed’s 2 percent target contributed to the view of a later rate hike and helped boost short-term Treasuries prices, which are most affected by rate hikes.

“The low oil prices, and the effect on inflation, keeps the Fed on the sidelines for just that little bit longer,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

Analysts said traders awaited September data on U.S. producer prices, due Wednesday, and U.S. consumer prices, due Thursday.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 21/32 in price to yield 2.89 percent, from a yield of 2.93 percent late Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 to yield 2.05 percent, from a yield of 2.10 percent late on Friday.

Three-year notes were last up 3/32 to yield 0.92 percent, from a yield of 0.96 percent late on Friday. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jeffrey Benkoe)