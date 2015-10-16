TREASURIES-Yields edge higher on revised U.S. industrial data

* U.S. August industrial production data upwardly revised

* Data supports potential 2015 Fed rate hike

* Yields set to post weekly declines (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after data showing an upward revision to industrial production in August supported a potential December Federal Reserve rate hike, while a lack of conviction capped the rise in yields.

Data showing U.S. industrial production for August was upwardly revised to negative 0.1 percent from negative 0.4 percent was viewed as positive and supported views of a December Fed rate hike.

“When you get a data point that maybe suggests that maybe manufacturing isn’t as weak or isn’t as violently down, that should by its nature cause short term Treasuries to sell off,” said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston. Short-term Treasuries are most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes.

“The probability of a near-term Fed rate move in investors’ minds has crept up,” he added.

Temple said, however, that data on job openings in August limited the move higher in yields. The data showed U.S. job openings fell to 5.37 million in August, below expectations for 5.625 million according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Rates futures on Friday, however, suggested traders anticipate a Fed rate increase - which would be the first since 2006 - will occur at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March 2016, at the earliest.

The move higher in Treasury yields was slight, however, with yields remaining within recent trading ranges. Analysts also noted low trading volumes in the U.S. Treasury market.

Traders were reluctant to bet against U.S. government debt ahead of the weekend, said Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

For the week, yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 2- and 30-years were on track to post modest declines after rising the previous week.

U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.88 percent, from a yield of 2.87 percent late Thursday. U.S. three-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in price to yield 0.90 percent from a yield of 0.89 percent late Thursday. U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 to yield 1.35 percent, from a yield of 1.33 percent late Thursday.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, from a yield of 2.02 percent late Thursday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Editing by Diane Craft)