TREASURIES-Prices gain as housing data disappoints; Greece in focus

* Rally limited by investors selling into strength * Consumer price data on Friday in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday as weak housing data added to concerns over slowing U.S. economic growth, while the standoff between Greece and its creditors also added a safety bid to the debt. Treasuries rallied and German government bond yields fell to historic lows after the Financial Times reported that the International Monetary Fund rebuffed an informal request by Greek officials to delay loan repayments. Yields also fell after data showed that U.S. housing starts rose far less than expected in March and that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week. "We turned a little bit on the housing data, which was weaker than expected, and it's getting harder to blame the weather," said market strategist Lou Brien of DRW Trading in Chicago. "Also, everyone has one eye at least on the situation in Greece." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.91 percent late on Wednesday. German 10-year note yields fell to a low of 0.072 percent. The Treasury rally was limited, however, as some investors remained nervous that yields may push back higher and as alternative assets such as international stocks and other investments were seen as offering relatively better value. "The minute bond prices moved up, people started selling again," said interest rate strategist Jim Vogel of FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "The selloff gets limited by pent-up demand as the 10-year looks like it could approach 2 percent again." Investors are also nervous about buying bonds before Friday's consumer price index release. Low inflation is seen as complicating the Federal Reserve's ability to hike interest rates, although the last two CPI releases have beat expectations and caused selling in U.S. Treasuries. "Nobody wants to step into buy in front of CPI in case it surprises and exceeds forecasts yet again," said Vogel. Fed officials including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer are due to speak early on Thursday afternoon. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)