TREASURIES-Yields rise after consumer price inflation increases
April 17, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise after consumer price inflation increases

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields rise after CPI data
    * Selloff erases overnight strength
    * German debt yields plunge to new lows

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose for a
second straight month in March, erasing an earlier fall when
German government debt yields plunged to new lows.
     U.S. consumer prices rose in March as the cost of gasoline
and shelter increased. The Labor Department said on Friday its
Consumer Price Index increased 0.2 percent last month after a
similar gain in February. 
    "The market was up overnight following bonds in Europe and
bunds making new lows again," said Dan Mulholland, head of
Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. After CPI,
"it was unable to hold gains. It wasn't a soft number to make
the market rally."
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 1.91 percent, up from a low of 1.85 percent in
overnight trading.
    A string of disappointing data including March's employment
report has boosted Treasuries in recent weeks as many investors
push back expectations on when they expect the Federal Reserve
to begin raising interest rates to September, or later.
    Low inflation continues to pose a challenge to the U.S.
central bank and Friday's consumer price data wasn't strong
enough to indicate that inflation may be on the upswing.
    "It's somewhat mixed, it doesn't really give us any
indication that inflation is going to accelerate anytime soon,"
said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York.
    Concerns about Greece helped Treasuries rally overnight.
Greece on Thursday sounded a mix of defiance and willingness to
compromise with its international creditors on reforms required
to unlock more loans, as it faces running out of money ahead of
debt repayments next month. 
    German 10-year government debt yields dropped to
0.049 percent on Friday and many expect the bonds will soon
trade at negative yields.
    

 (Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
