TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on Greece debt impasse
June 29, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on Greece debt impasse

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Hopes linger of debt deal between Greece, creditors
    * Greek crisis may make quarter's end more volatile
    * U.S. markets close Friday for Fourth of July holiday

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
one-week lows on Monday as a breakdown in negotiations between
Greece and its creditors stoked bets Athens would default on its
debt, a move some traders fear could impact financial markets
worldwide.
    Hopes remained that the debt-laden euro zone nation,
European officials and international lenders would hammer out at
least a temporary deal even as Greece likely misses a Tuesday
deadline to repay $1.77 billion to the International Monetary
Fund. 
    The bond market stabilized in early U.S. trading on mild
profit-taking after earlier gains, although analysts anticipated
volatile trading in advance of the end of the second quarter.
    "The coast is not clear ahead of quarter-end," said George
Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura
Securities International in New York. "There is still a belief
there's a solution (for Greece) even though I think it's
misplaced."
    Amid worries Greece might eventually exit the euro zone, the
Greek government shut banks and imposed capital controls, and
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a referendum this
weekend on the austerity cuts in the aid package proposed by
creditors.
    In addition to the Greece quagmire, investors are looking
toward a batch of top-tier economic data, including the
government's June payrolls report, which may reinforce ideas
that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as
early as September. 
    U.S. financial markets will close on Friday in observance of
the Fourth of July holiday.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
1 point in price for a yield of 2.357 percent, down 12 basis
points from late on Friday. The 10-yield yield traded in a range
of 2.292 percent to 2.378 percent.
    The 30-year bond was up more than 2 points in
price for a yield of 3.134 percent, down 12 basis points from
Friday's close.
    Treasuries fared slightly better than their German
counterparts. The 10-year U.S. yield premium over 10-year Bund
yield shrank to 1.55 percent from 1.56 percent.

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
