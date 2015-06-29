TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as Greece debt impasse spurs bids

* Hopes remain of debt deal between Greece, creditors * Greek crisis may make quarter's end more volatile * U.S. markets to close Friday for Fourth of July holiday (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to one-week lows, as investors parked money in U.S. safe-haven government debt on bets that a potential Greek exit from the euro zone could stress markets worldwide. Still, hopes remained that at least a temporary deal could be hammered out between the debt-laden euro zone nation, European officials and international lenders, even with Greece likely to miss a Tuesday deadline to repay $1.77 billion to the International Monetary Fund. The bond market jumped early, then stabilized in U.S. trading on mild profit-taking. Analysts expected volatile trading ahead of the end of the second quarter. "The entire move in Treasuries today is a safe-haven trade," said Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at OppenheimerFunds in New York. "A potential Greece exit could jeopardize the growth outlook in Europe, which in turn could hurt the U.S. growth picture." Benchmark 10-year yields, along with seven-year yields, were on track for their biggest daily decline since mid-September 2013, while 30-year yields were set for their biggest since October 2011. Shorter-dated yields were set for their biggest daily drop since mid-March. Investors were also looking toward a batch of top-tier economic data, including the government's June payrolls report. The latter may reinforce ideas that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as September, the first such hike in about 10 years. "A strong payroll number on Thursday could wipe out the gains we've gotten overnight on the back of the Greek news," said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury Trading at Barclays in New York. He said a gain of 225,000 jobs and a gain in average hourly earnings of 0.3 percent or higher, combined, would boost the likelihood of a September Fed rate hike. New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told the Financial Times that a September rate increase is "very much in play" if the U.S. economy improves further. U.S. financial markets will close on Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 1-7/32 in price for a yield of 2.333 percent, down 14 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-yield yield traded in a range of 2.292 percent to 2.409 percent. The 30-year bond was up 2-24/32 in price for a yield of 3.101 percent, down 15 basis points from Friday. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)