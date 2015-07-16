FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise, front-end weakens on rate hike speculation
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise, front-end weakens on rate hike speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yellen testimony in focus

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed
on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve is on track to
raise interest rates this year and after Greek parliament
approved a stringent bailout program.
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that an interest
rate hike is likely this year, echoing hawkish comments on
Friday that sent yields higher. 
    Yellen is due to testify to the Senate Banking Committee on
Thursday.
    "People are realizing what she said, that every meeting is
on the table going forward, and thinking maybe we shouldn't be
long the front-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
    Two-year year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield
0.67 percent, up from 0.63 percent late on Wednesday. Benchmark
10-year notes dropped 7/32 in price to yield 2.39
percent, up from 2.35 percent.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened to 148 basis points, from 151 basis
points.
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than
expected last week, pointing to a solid labor
market. 
    Concerns about Greece leaving the euro zone also eased after
European creditors moved cautiously towards re-opening funding
to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday. 

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

