TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data
July 17, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yield curve flattest in a month
    * Housing, inflation data bolster rate hike view

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattened on Friday after solid inflation and housing data
strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to
raising interest rates.
    The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index
rose 0.3 percent last month, the fifth straight increase. Last
month's increase pushed the year-on-year CPI rate into positive
territory for the first time since December. 
    U.S. housing starts also rebounded strongly in June and
building permits surged to a near eight-year high, pointing to a
rapidly strengthening housing market. 
    "The housing sector this year has been one of the only
sectors that has shown consistent strength, so that continuing I
think bodes well for the overall economy," said Thomas Simons, a
money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "CPI came in
pretty close to expectations." 
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened to 139 basis points, the flattest since
June 17. Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed
to yield 2.35 percent.
    The yield curve has flattened since Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said on Wednesday an interest rate increase is likely this year.
Many investors and economists view the Fed's September meeting
as the most likely time for an initial hike. 

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
