TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data

* Yield curve flattest in a month * Housing, inflation data bolster rate hike view By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday after solid inflation and housing data strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 percent last month, the fifth straight increase. Last month's increase pushed the year-on-year CPI rate into positive territory for the first time since December. U.S. housing starts also rebounded strongly in June and building permits surged to a near eight-year high, pointing to a rapidly strengthening housing market. "The housing sector this year has been one of the only sectors that has shown consistent strength, so that continuing I think bodes well for the overall economy," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "CPI came in pretty close to expectations." The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 139 basis points, the flattest since June 17. Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed to yield 2.35 percent. The yield curve has flattened since Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday an interest rate increase is likely this year. Many investors and economists view the Fed's September meeting as the most likely time for an initial hike. (Editing by Paul Simao)